Now Boarding: A ‘Wonder of the World,’ Machu Picchu reopens in Peru

Machu Picchu is open after Peru's anti-government protest earlier this year. However, there have been changes you should know about if you're planning to go.
By Jared Dillingham
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Machu Picchu, built by the Inca Empire 500 years ago, was discovered in 1911. It reopened to visitors with a series of changes in 2023.

After a multi-year pandemic closure, political turmoil kept the site closed for the first two months of 2023. Machu Picchu, one of the New 7 Wonders of the World, is on so many bucket lists that the Peruvian government imposed new measures designed to further lessen the impact on the site — daily visitors are capped at 2,500, and each has to reserve a timed entry.

While reservations have been required for years, tourists are no longer free to roam around the grounds and hike the peaks at Machu Picchu. You have to choose a specific route or “circuit” to follow inside — the paths are roped off, it’s all one-way and they have guards stationed throughout the site to make sure no one diverts. The new system limits the freedom of visitors but is done with preservation in mind.

Another change involves the famous llamas who live on the grounds. They no longer roam free, either. When crowds of people disappeared during the pandemic, packs of wolves moved in and started eating the llamas. Now, they’re corralled and protected from the predators.

The infamous bus to Machu Picchu also seems to have changed. The drivers now cap their speeds at 30 kilometers per hour (20 mph) as they wind up the narrow road to the entrance.

When it comes to getting to Machu Picchu, it’s usually more cost-effective to fly to Lima and then take a short hopper flight on Latam or jetSMART to Cusco. In Peru, it’s best to base yourself in Cusco for the week and spend a couple of nights in Aguas Calientes, the town at the base of Machu Picchu.

Aside from Machu Picchu, the Cusco region is home to other unique destinations:

It’s definitely best to hire drivers and take tours rather than rent a car and drive in Peru. The roads are muddy, narrow and unmarked. Plus, you can’t even drive from Cusco to Machu Picchu because a road doesn’t exist!

The weather is mild year-round, but the best time to visit Machu Picchu is one of the shoulder season months — in April, May, September or October, you’ll have mostly dry weather and smaller crowds.

