New York hosts Phoenix after Booker's 40-point performance

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks to shoot against against Memphis Grizzlies center...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks to shoot against against Memphis Grizzlies center Bismack Biyombo, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:27 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY (AP) - Phoenix Suns (10-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (9-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST, 4 p.m. MST.

BOTTOM LINE:

Phoenix plays the New York Knicks after Devin Booker scored 40 points in the Suns’ 110-89 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Knicks are 4-2 on their home court. New York is second in the NBA, giving up only 105.3 points per game while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Suns are 6-2 on the road. Phoenix is at the bottom of the Western Conference, scoring 10.7 fast break points per game.

The Knicks are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns are shooting 47.9% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 46.7% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Julius Randle is scoring 19.1 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games for New York.

Jusuf Nurkic is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Suns. Eric Gordon is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 112.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 121.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES:

Knicks: None listed.

Suns: Kevin Durant: out (foot), Yuta Watanabe: out (quad), Damion Lee: out (knee), Bradley Beal: out (back), Drew Eubanks: out (ankle).

