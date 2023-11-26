New York hosts Phoenix after Booker’s 40-point performance

NEW YORK, NY (AP) - Phoenix Suns (10-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (9-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST, 4 p.m. MST.

BOTTOM LINE:

Phoenix plays the New York Knicks after Devin Booker scored 40 points in the Suns’ 110-89 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Knicks are 4-2 on their home court. New York is second in the NBA, giving up only 105.3 points per game while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Suns are 6-2 on the road. Phoenix is at the bottom of the Western Conference, scoring 10.7 fast break points per game.

The Knicks are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns are shooting 47.9% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 46.7% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Julius Randle is scoring 19.1 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games for New York.

Jusuf Nurkic is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Suns. Eric Gordon is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 112.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 121.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES:

Knicks: None listed.

Suns: Kevin Durant: out (foot), Yuta Watanabe: out (quad), Damion Lee: out (knee), Bradley Beal: out (back), Drew Eubanks: out (ankle).

