Man and woman dead, child injured after shooting at Gold Canyon home

GOLD CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead, and a child was hurt after a shooting in Gold Canyon on Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m., the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting at a home near Peralta Road and Emma Parkway, just east of Highway 60. PCSO arrived at the house and found a woman who had been shot several times. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. PCSO says a man, who appeared to have shot himself, was also found in the home and pronounced dead at the scene. A 7-year-old boy was also in the home at the time of the shooting and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The boy was treated and released.

PCSO detectives are continuing to investigate this shooting but say they are not looking to speak with anyone and say there are no dangers to the community.

“Our hearts are with the surviving child. It saddens me to know this family will be grieving immensely from this tragedy. Keep them in your prayers,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting at a home near Peralta Road and Emma Parkway, just east of Highway 60. (Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.