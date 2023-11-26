Your Life
Man dead, multiple suspects detained after shooting in south Phoenix

A man died early Sunday morning after being shot in a south Phoenix neighborhood. Police...
A man died early Sunday morning after being shot in a south Phoenix neighborhood. Police detained multiple suspects.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died early Sunday morning after a shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood. Around 1:15 a.m., police were called to the neighborhood near 7th and Sunland avenues, north of Southern Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found a man who’d been shot, and a vehicle speeding out of the area. The officers were able to stop the vehicle and detain multiple suspects.

Phoenix Fire Department paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he later died. Police detectives are looking into the shooting.

