Kyler Murray and the Cardinals try to slow the Rams’ recent dominance in NFC West rivalry

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray’s NFL career has had a lot of good moments through 4 1/2 seasons. Very few of them have come against the Los Angeles Rams.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection has a 1-7 record against the division rival, including the playoffs. He’ll get another chance to make that record a little better when the Arizona Cardinals host the Rams on Sunday.

The Rams (4-6) were one of the best teams in the NFL for Murray’s first few seasons, winning the Super Bowl in 2021, but are more of a middle-of-the-pack team so far this year.

“I think the first four years, it was tough for us to have success against them,” Murray said. “They’re coached well. They’ve had really great players over there, but the past is the past. I look forward to this next challenge.”

The 26-year-old Murray has played two games since his return from an ACL injury in his right knee, beating the Falcons and losing to the Texans. Even under new coach Jonathan Gannon, Murray has pretty much looked like the same quarterback, one who can beat opposing teams with his arm or with his feet.

Murray has completed 63% of his passes for 463 yards and a touchdown while also running for 84 yards and two touchdowns. The Cardinals (2-9) have lost seven of their past eight games.

“He brings an element that you can’t coach,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “You can see it ups the level of a play around him. He certainly is a very dangerous player in a lot of different facets.”

The Rams’ defense — led by seven-time All-Pro Aaron Donald — played well in last week’s 17-16 over the Seahawks, holding them to a field goal in the second half, which allowed the offense to climb out of a 13-0 hole.

KYREN RETURNS

Kyren Williams rushed for a career-high 158 yards and a touchdown last month against Arizona, cementing his arrival as the Rams’ dangerous new starting running back. But Williams sprained his ankle late in that game and missed the next four for Los Angeles, which relied on veterans and backups while going 1-3.

Williams is expected to return this week, and he could be vital to the offense with Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Puka Nacua (shoulder) possibly limited by injuries.

NO WILSON

The Cardinals’ main playmakers are relatively healthy now that Murray has returned, but one they’ll be missing against the Rams is rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson.

The third-round pick out of Stanford has been dealing with shoulder ailments over the past few weeks, putting a damper on an impressive first season. He has 28 catches for 435 yards and a pair of touchdowns in nine games.

“He’s getting better, but not going to be healthy enough to go,” Gannon said Friday. “Looking forward to the other guys stepping up.”

BEND BUT DON’T BREAK

The Rams’ defense yielded 345 yards but no touchdowns in its first matchup with the Joshua Dobbs-led Cardinals last month. That game was one of several resilient performances this season by a Los Angeles defense that has exceeded the low expectations placed on it after losing several key veterans to free agency and cost-saving measures in the offseason.

Most recently, the Rams kept Seattle out of the end zone for the final 50 minutes of their 17-16 win.

Aaron Donald and his supporting cast have had several impressive performances against Murray in recent years, but Donald never gets comfortable when facing the Cards’ elusive QB, even after surgery.

“He looks like the same guy out there, moving around, making plays,” Donald said. “We’ve just got to do a good job containing him, making him feel uncomfortable.”

STILLS RISING

Defensive lineman Dante Stills is adding to his family’s sizable NFL legacy.

Stills, who is the cousin of former receiver Kenny Stills, has become an important part of the Cardinals’ defense in his first season. The 6-foot-4, 286-pounder has made 13 tackles, including 3 1/2 sacks. Stills’ uncle and dad also played in the NFL.

“He’s honestly a guy, if you want to talk from improvement to when he got here as a rookie to where he is now, I don’t know if there’s a guy that’s made a bigger jump than him out of our rookie class,” Gannon said. “What he’s done for us since he’s been playing has been critical to us playing pretty good defense at times. He’s really taken steps every week to improve his game and he’s very mindful of that, too.”

Stills was a sixth-round pick out of West Virginia.

AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham in Thousand Oaks, California, contributed to this story.

