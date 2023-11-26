Family, friends gather for vigil on one-year anniversary of Phoenix track coach’s murder

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - No arrests have been made in what police are calling a “violent” and “senseless” murder. Last year, a 30-year-old man was shot and killed during a walk with his dog in Phoenix. On the anniversary of his death, loved ones came together to honor his memory and push for justice on what they consider to be David Denogean’s first birthday in heaven.

The past year has been agonizing for the Denogean family. Processing the loss has been difficult, and they are frustrated with the police. They say they wish detectives would be more forthcoming with where the investigation stands. “For the first time in 30 years you don’t have your son anymore,” said Frank Denogean, David’s dad.

There was an empty seat at the Thanksgiving dinner table this year in the Denogean household. The holiday is now marked with grief. It’s the last time the family was with their “gentle giant.” “We used to call him the happy buffalo,” said Frank.

Exactly one year ago, David was shot and killed while walking his dog around 6 p.m. near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. “Just so difficult when this time of day comes and you see people walking their dogs. Can’t help but remember what happened to your son,” said Frank.

The murder is still a shock for David’s brother, Daniel Denogean. “I still can’t believe it sometimes. I think about him all the time,” said Daniel. “He was always my role model. I was always just trying to make him proud.”

On Saturday, family and friends walked the same walk David did his final night and gathered at a vigil with candles and signs to share stories and prayer.

The St. Mary’s Catholic High School Girl’s Basketball Team is dedicating their season to David. His dad, Frank or “Coach D,” coached there for years, and David followed in his footsteps, coaching track at Camelback High School.

“We lost a few kids from the throws program because they came to me afterwards after a few weeks of trying without him and said it’s just not the same,” said Tori Anderson, Head Girl’s Track Coach at Camelback High School. She worked closely with David. “His loss was palpable.”

The family doesn’t want David’s case to go cold and is working to raise money to increase the Silent Witness reward. They said a lack of communication from the police has tested their faith. “Faith is a difficult thing. Obviously you can’t see it, you can’t hear it, or touch it, you can feel it, though,” said Frank.

But they refuse to give up and plan to do all they can to keep David’s memory alive. “The two words that we hear a lot are justice and closure. How can you ever have justice? You know, you lose your son. You know, there’s never closure,” said Frank. Phoenix police said the investigation is active and ongoing, but right now, no suspects have been identified.

David’s family has a GoFundMe set up that goes toward a reward that leads to an arrest in the case, and they’re also planning a Christmas Toy Drive to give back to the community in David’s honor. The 2nd annual event is happening Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, from 3-6 p.m. at the VFW Post #720 at 4853 East Thomas Road.

