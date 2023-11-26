Cooler weather around the corner for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are Tracking a cloudy Sunday. The cloudy skies will continue to stick around throughout the work week. For Monday, plan on a chilly morning followed by a warm afternoon. Highs will reach 75 for the Valley and stay in the mid-70s through Wednesday.

On Thursday, a system in the Pacific will make its way to the state, bringing cooler weather across the board. For the Valley, highs will drop to the mid-60s for the end of the week and into the weekend. Next weekend will be sunny but cold, so keep that in mind if you are planning anything outside!

