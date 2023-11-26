Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Cooler weather around the corner for Arizona

First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 11/26/23
First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 11/26/23(Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are Tracking a cloudy Sunday. The cloudy skies will continue to stick around throughout the work week. For Monday, plan on a chilly morning followed by a warm afternoon. Highs will reach 75 for the Valley and stay in the mid-70s through Wednesday.

On Thursday, a system in the Pacific will make its way to the state, bringing cooler weather across the board. For the Valley, highs will drop to the mid-60s for the end of the week and into the weekend. Next weekend will be sunny but cold, so keep that in mind if you are planning anything outside!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
She says the university was not upfront about all students having to take a Christian worldview...
GCU graduate shares experience in nursing program amid allegations against university
This year’s festival has a bunch of new features for VIP platinum experience fans.
Here’s a list of performers for the 2024 Country Thunder music festival in Florence
AP FILE -- Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a...
What Arizona stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving?

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 11/26/23
It's a calm and quite Sunday for Arizona
First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 11/26/23
A calm and quiet Sunday in Arizona
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Saturday, 11/25/2023.
Chilly mornings ahead for metro Phoenix
A system from the Pacific will impact the West Coast this week and, by Thursday and Friday,...
Chilly mornings for the Phoenix area with even cooler weather on the way