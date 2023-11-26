Your Life
Chilly mornings for the Phoenix area with even cooler weather on the way

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. for Saturday, 11/25/2023.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:53 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hope you are having a great weekend! Plan on a very chilly morning for the Valley as we track lows in the upper 40 and low 50s across the area. You may need to keep the jackets as the morning continues because we will stay in the 60s by lunchtime. We are tracking some clouds for the afternoon, but no rain as highs reach the low 70s. We won’t stay in the 70s for long and will drop back into the 60s before sunset. There is a freeze warning for eastern Arizona, which includes Safford, until 8 a.m. Monday morning.

We are tracking cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s through Wednesday for the workweek. A system from the Pacific will impact the West Coast this week and, by Thursday and Friday, could bring a slight chance for some rain. Right now, it’s only looking like very light rain.

This system will drop temperatures on Friday and Saturday into the upper 60s, making for a pretty chilly weekend ahead.

