A calm and quiet Sunday in Arizona

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 11/26/23
By Holly Bock
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another nice Sunday in store across the state! Quiet and calm weather is expected today, with a high temperature around 70 degrees for Phoenix. Expect an increase in high clouds across the state throughout the afternoon.

For the start of the work week, high pressure will build over the region, which will warm temperatures up into the mid-70s, but the warming trend won’t last long. On Wednesday, a trough will slide east from the west and bring temperatures back down to the lower 70s on Wednesday, and upper 60s for high temperatures from Thursday into the weekend. This system also has the potential to bring rain to the lower deserts and snow to northern and eastern Arizona by Friday.

