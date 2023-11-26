A calm and quiet Sunday in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another nice Sunday in store across the state! Quiet and calm weather is expected today, with a high temperature around 70 degrees for Phoenix. Expect an increase in high clouds across the state throughout the afternoon.

For the start of the work week, high pressure will build over the region, which will warm temperatures up into the mid-70s, but the warming trend won’t last long. On Wednesday, a trough will slide east from the west and bring temperatures back down to the lower 70s on Wednesday, and upper 60s for high temperatures from Thursday into the weekend. This system also has the potential to bring rain to the lower deserts and snow to northern and eastern Arizona by Friday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.