Burn survivor completes 2,000+ pull-ups, raises over $35,000 for Arizona Burn Foundation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley burn survivor completed over 2,000 pull-ups to raise money for a good cause, accomplish a goal and overcome obstacles while continuing to recover from a building explosion that happened two years ago.

Glenn Jordan is a survivor of a natural gas explosion that erupted in a Chandler business in 2021. Jordan was working at an eyeglass store near Ray and Rural roads at the time of the blast and was in an induced coma for nearly a month. “I had severe burns on my back, which kept me from showering by myself, putting on a pair of socks or shoes,” he said. Three other men were also injured in the explosion.

Glenn Jordan, injured over two years ago in an explosion in Chandler, is now raising money for burn victims.

On Nov. 19, Jordan and others at the Hub Fitness in Ahwatukee held an event to raise money for Raise Your Bar, supporting the Arizona Burn Foundation and helping burn survivors like him. His goal was to complete 2,000 pull-ups in just 12 hours. He previously completed 1,600 pull-ups in eight hours in September.

After five months of training, Jordan surpassed his goal and completed 2,122 pull-ups in 12 hours. The final total raised from the fundraiser was around $35,958.56, with checks still being counted. All proceeds will go to the Arizona Burn Foundation.

To donate to Raise Your Bar, click here. For more information on the Arizona Burn Foundation, click here.

