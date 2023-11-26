Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Burn survivor completes 2,000+ pull-ups, raises over $35,000 for Arizona Burn Foundation

After five months of training, Jordan surpassed his goal and completed 2,122 pull-ups in 12...
After five months of training, Jordan surpassed his goal and completed 2,122 pull-ups in 12 hours.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley burn survivor completed over 2,000 pull-ups to raise money for a good cause, accomplish a goal and overcome obstacles while continuing to recover from a building explosion that happened two years ago.

Glenn Jordan is a survivor of a natural gas explosion that erupted in a Chandler business in 2021. Jordan was working at an eyeglass store near Ray and Rural roads at the time of the blast and was in an induced coma for nearly a month. “I had severe burns on my back, which kept me from showering by myself, putting on a pair of socks or shoes,” he said. Three other men were also injured in the explosion.

Glenn Jordan, injured over two years ago in an explosion in Chandler, is now raising money for burn victims.

On Nov. 19, Jordan and others at the Hub Fitness in Ahwatukee held an event to raise money for Raise Your Bar, supporting the Arizona Burn Foundation and helping burn survivors like him. His goal was to complete 2,000 pull-ups in just 12 hours. He previously completed 1,600 pull-ups in eight hours in September.

After five months of training, Jordan surpassed his goal and completed 2,122 pull-ups in 12 hours. The final total raised from the fundraiser was around $35,958.56, with checks still being counted. All proceeds will go to the Arizona Burn Foundation.

To donate to Raise Your Bar, click here. For more information on the Arizona Burn Foundation, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
She says the university was not upfront about all students having to take a Christian worldview...
GCU graduate shares experience in nursing program amid allegations against university

Latest News

Paul Giamatti stars in "The Holdovers."
The Buzz: In "The Holdovers," Paul Giamatti admits he's no Tom Cruise
Adam Sandler talks about his new Netflix film "Leo."
The Buzz: Adam Sandler talks "Leo" on Netflix and his pet snake
The Varsity Zone - Nov. 24, 2023
The Extra Point: Varsity Zone - Nov. 24, 2023
A semi-truck rollover blocked several lanes on eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway early...
Semi-truck rollover blocked traffic on L202 South Mountain; lanes have reopened