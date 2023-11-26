Arizona retains Territorial Cup with 59-23 win over ASU

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The watery eyes. The anguished faces. The heavy silence.

They all told the story of another painful rivalry loss. Minutes after Arizona State’s 59-23 loss to archrival Arizona, three team leaders sat in front of the media, processing their pain, and trying to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Their season was over, but this difficult year provided valuable lessons and a chance to lay a foundation for the future.

But the big picture was for tomorrow. Senior defensive back Jordan Clark summed up the collective mood: “I’m just embarrassed and mad as sh-t.”

The ASU defense once again collapsed, allowing 38 first-half points on the way to surrendering a season-high 619 yards to the Wildcats. Meanwhile, the injury-riddled Sun Devil offense was held in check, managing just a single score while the game was competitive.

The rivalry loss capped a tough first year for Kenny Dillingham as ASU’s head coach. Inheriting a program in disarray after the issues of the prior staff, overhauling the roster, and dealing with an unprecedented number of injuries, Dillingham’s Devils showed impressive fight throughout the year. But while flashes of a better future were seen, the team managed just a 3-9 record and watched the hated Wildcats walk away with the coveted Territorial Cup.

But Dillingham thinks that the trophy’s stay in Tucson may be short-lived should his program’s progress continue.

“We’re going to get that thing back, and when we get it back, it’s going to be in a home that’s built right.”

The Activation

“Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom to bounce back up.” - Kenny Dillingham

The Game Flow

Arizona State won the toss and deferred, giving the Wildcats the ball to start an active first quarter.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita took advantage early, with two connections with Jacob Cowing bracketing a 25-yard completion to Tetairoa McMillan moving the ball into Sun Devil territory. ASU’s defense was able to hold, forcing the Wildcats to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Tyler Loop.

ASU able to creatively answer back. With intended starting quarterback Jaden Rashada sitting out the first series due to his tardy arrival to a team meeting, and backup Trenton Bourguet out with an illness, tight end Jalin Conyers started at quarterback, and the Sun Devils leaned on the ground game. After a 12-yard run by DeCarlos Brooks moved the ball to midfield, a 39-yard run by Conyers got ASU deep into UofA territory, where Cam Skattebo plunged into the endzone from four yards out for the go-ahead touchdown.

Despite an early hole from a holding flag, Fifita and Cowing went to work, connecting for a 20-yard gain on third-and-15 followed by a 37-yard gain on a crossing pattern. A few plays later, Fifita found tight end Tanner McLachlan for a three-yard touchdown pass and a 10-7 lead.

ASU finally deployed a true quarterback on their next drive—their 12th play overall—when Rashada completed a 7-yard pass. But the third-down play to open the second quarter was stuffed for a loss, forcing the game’s first punt. Fifita’s toss to a wide open McMillan gained 57 yards to open the drive, and Jonah Coleman ran untouched four yards on the next play for the score.

The rout was on.

With Rashada now at quarterback in a more conventional scheme, ASU moved the ball into Wildcat territory, highlighted by a 16-yard reception by Gio Sanders. However, a dropped pass by Troy Omeire that would have been a first down was doubly harmful, as Rashada’s throw on the next play was intercepted by Dalton Johnson. Arizona took full advantage of the turnover. A 20-yard gain by Cowing was later followed by a 23-yard catch and run by McMillan that set up Michael Wiley’s 22-yard touchdown run.

After just one first down, ASU punted again, and the same script played out. Fifita, free of pressure from ASU’s defense, hit open receivers, including a 26-yard gain to McMillan, and Wiley scored on a direct snap from six yards out to make it 31-7. Following another quick ASU punt, the Wildcats struck again with a quick-strike 70-yard drive that took just four plays, the last being a 21-yard catch and run by Wiley.

ASU escaped further first-half embarrassment when, following an Omeire fumble, Loop missed a 42-yard field goal just before halftime. That relief was fleeting.

On the second play of the third quarter, Rashada was intercepted by Gunner Maldonado, who returned the ball 40 yards to the Sun Devil 9-yard line. Two plays later, Fifita found McLachlan for an 8-yard score. An ASU turnover on downs quickly gave the Wildcats the ball back. Three plays later, Fifita found a wide open McMillan for a 50-yard touchdown.

“You give a good quarterback enough time to send two NFL wideouts down the field, and you can’t hit them, they’re going to get open,” Dillingham said.

The Sun Devils found some life on the next drive. Leaning on the run, ASU marched 75 yards over 12 plays and capped it with a 1-yard Conyers’ touchdown run. Conyers then ran in the two point conversion to cut the lead to 52-15.

“I don’t think it’s in anyone’s DNA to give up and quit,” Conyers said.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, ASU kept the momentum up. Rashada unleashed a downfield throw that Omeire hauled in with a diving catch in the endzone. Brooks then ran in the two-point conversion to close the gap to 52-23. Arizona was poised to answer back on the ensuing drive, but Fifita was intercepted by ASU linebacker Tre Brown.

“Both the linebackers dropped out, and we knew he was going to stare down his receiver,” Brown said. “I melted fast coming across the formation and just made a play.”

Unfortunately for the Sun Devils, they quickly turned the ball over on downs, giving the Wildcats a final chance to add to their score, which they would do seven plays later, when Fifita linked up with Cowing for a 1-yard score and the exclamation point on the victory.

The Critical Moment

Typically, we highlight the key moment in the game where the result came into focus. But Arizona took control of the game from the start and had their way with the shorthanded Sun Devils. As Dillingham had stated all season since the self-imposed postseason ban was instituted, this season wasn’t about wins and losses, but in improving and creating a successful culture for the future.

In the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s loss, Dillingham saw the desired response from the players he expects to return in 2024.

“You can just see it,” Dillingham said. “They are not wavering in terms of the direction we’re going. They know the direction is set right. They believe in the direction. And they’re like, ‘OK, this is what it takes. What we did this past year, it wasn’t good enough, so let’s get better.’ They’re going to help us bring players into the program to help us be better.”

He also feels that the players who battled through this difficult year will be better for the experience.

“The buy-in, what we’re doing, the direction we’re going, 100 percent it’s the direction that needs to be headed. It’s what needed to be done this year,” said Dillingham. “Even though it’s not fun to lose games like this, sometimes it’s needed.”

The challenge for Dillingham will now be to channel the emotion, the focus, and the motivation from Saturday’s loss into the offseason.

“If we want to get where we want to go—we’re heading in the right direction, the support is in the right direction, people are getting there—but we just have to slowly get better and better and better,” Dillingham said. “And that’s why this is a process. I knew it was a process. But when we get there, when we get the support right as we continue to build, when we continue to bring guys into this program who believe, as we establish the culture, once this place gets rocking, it will never fall again.”

The Offense

It was fitting that to cap such a difficult year, the finale would have one last significant obstacle. Rashada’s late arrival to a team meeting scrapped the plan for him to start, and Bourguet coming down with a stomach virus right before the game sent the coaches scrambling. They then devised the plan to use their “Hellcat” formation with Conyers at quarterback, and the scripted first drive worked to perfection.

After that, however, they found little success.

“We did a great job on the first possession,” Conyers said. “Then they changed a couple of things in the run game. Pass game-wise, we were just struggling out there.”

ASU did have success on the ground, running for 224 yards against a quality Wildcat front, led by Skattebo’s 108 yards. But with the Sun Devils trailing early, they had to lean into their struggling passing game and the return of Rashada. Seeing action for the first time since Week 2, and in just his third college game, Rashada showed his rust, inexperience, and his excellent arm talent.

“I was happy with him,” Dillingham said. “I’m happy with the direction he’s gone. He’s a Sun Devil. He’s passionate about this place. I’ve a lot of confidence in him moving forward.”

Rashada completed 10 of 22 passes for 82 yards and two interceptions, but did hit Omeire for an impressive touchdown.

“He did OK. It’s hard to not play in nine games, then come and play in the biggest rivalry game of your life,” Conyers said. “He made some really good throws. You see what he’s going to be able to do in the future. He’s a great quarterback.”

With top receiver Elijhah Badger out, the receiving targets struggled. Omeire led the way with just 38 yards on three catches and a touchdown, but he also had a costly drop. No other Sun Devil topped 20 yards receiving.

Saturday saw ASU roll out their 11th different offensive line combination in 12 games. While they struggled in pass protection, they had an encouraging showing opening holes for the ground game.

The game capped a weird and arduous year on the offensive side of the ball. Injuries forced the use of five starting quarterbacks, ravaged the offensive line, knocked key playmakers out of the lineup, prompted the staff to dig up old formations off YouTube to mask personnel deficiencies, and more.

The Defense

A week after being blow away with a 42-0 halftime deficit against Oregon, the Sun Devil defense was again thrashed. They surrendered 619 yards and allowed Fifita to throw for a school- and rivalry-record 527 yards.

“We couldn’t create a pass rush with four,” Dillingham said. “If you can’t create a pass rush with four and you play good wideouts, it’s hard. All year, pass rush has been one of our top things. Early in the year, we were able to scheme up more pass rush pressures. But at the end of the year, teams just said no, we’ll just let two or three guys get into route combinations and we’ll max pro you.”

McMillan and Cowing had a field day against the ASU defense. McMillan’s 266 receiving yards set a new rivalry record, while Cowing added 157 yards on nine catches. Many times, there wasn’t a Sun Devil defender within five to 10 yards of them when the catch was made. Tight end Tanner McLachlan added seven catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

“They were getting a lot of stacks and bunches, playing with our rules,” Clark said. “They were well prepared in that aspect. But at the end of the day, we as players have to adjust. It’s not on coaches, it’s on us. We have to make those plays. They made them, we didn’t.”

The Sun Devil pass rush was negated, failing to register a sack and allowing Fifita plenty of time in the pocket.

“If you’re not getting a pass rush, it’s harder to anybody to cover,” said Clark. “But at the same time, if you’re not covering, the pass rush is not going to get there. They need time too. It goes hand-in-hand.”

ASU’s defense was the bright spot for much of the year, including standout showings at Washington and at UCLA. But coordinator Brian Ward’s unit finished the year allowing a combined 108 points in the final two games. After receiving a midseason three-year contract extension, identifying and correcting those issues is paramount.

The Top 3

Here are three Sun Devil players who stood out against Arizona.

RB Cam Skattebo: He again did what he could given the struggles along the offensive line and quarterback.

TE/QB Jalin Conyers: He didn’t have the type of receiving year he had hoped, but after a midseason stint in the doghouse, emerged as a key player willing to do whatever the team needed.

LB Tre Brown: In his final collegiate game, the linebacker continued to play hard and had the defense’s best play of the day.

The Question: Will they have a Wildcat-like rise?

Given the state of the program after the Herm Edwards era, the expectations for 2023 were low. The roster needed an overhaul and the culture needed to be built from scratch. With the bowl ban, the wins and losses, from a practical perspective, didn’t matter. The key performance indicators would be how the culture installation was going.

“The main goal of year one is to achieve buy in, to set a direction, to set a course,” Dillingham said. “I want to build something that is sustainable. Even though that may hurt us early in the process, when it gets built, it’s going to last. It’s painful to sit up here and lose. I hate it. But even worse than losing would be in five years from now not having built it.”

Now with three wins and nine losses worth of lessons under their belt, the Sun Devils will look to take a step forward in Dillingham’s second year. It’s a slow process, but it’s one that they can look to the Wildcats for a proof of concept. Head coach Jedd Fisch took over a beleaguered program and went 1-11 in his first year. They improved to 5-7 last year, and with the win over ASU, finish the regular season 9-3. Those early losses became lessons for future growth.

“(The struggles are) only going to callous us moving forward,” said Dillingham. “That’s a good thing. You don’t want things easy. Nothing in life easy is good. You want things hard. You want things gritty. You want things to be difficult. You don’t love these moments, but they are actually good for you. It’s good to feel the pain. It’s needed in order to get to where you want to go.”

It does seem like Dillingham’s culture and approach has made an impact on his players.

“This is the first culture I’ve genuinely bought into, whether it was the weight room, whether it was the playbook on defense, whether it was special teams,” Brown said. “It’s believing in what Coach echoes every day. I love this culture. I wouldn’t trade any place for where I am right now. I love the guys that are in that room. I love the coaches. I love these players. These players are dedicated to each other. It’s more than football. The culture that Coach has built is only going to get stronger and bigger. For the future, man, it’s going to be something to see.”

And that future will take time to reach.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Conyers said. “We’re trying to build that up and get to where we want to be.”

The Next Step

The 2023 season is officially in the books. Two major dates are coming up. On Monday, Dec. 4, the winter transfer portal window will open and run through Jan. 2. The early national signing day, for high school and junior college transfers, is Wed. Dec. 21.

To have success in each area, ASU’s name, image, and likeness (NIL) coffers will need to improve greatly. Since the resignation of athletic director Ray Anderson, efforts have seen a lift, and Dillingham will be hitting up key stakeholders to open their checkbooks.

“I’m going to go fundraise, because that’s the name of the game now,” Dillingham said. “I’m going to go fundraise, fundraise, fundraise. Staff’s going to go out and recruit. I’ll go out and recruit some players, but I’m recruiting people who want this place to win as well, and that has nothing to do with players.”

Last season, ASU brought in 78 newcomers through the portal and the two signing days. While that level of turnover is not expected again, the Sun Devil roster will continue to be heavily reshaped over that span, adding new pieces to a core they manage to keep.

And after a rocky debut, Dillingham thinks better days are ahead.

“Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom to bounce back up,” Dillingham said. “Where we were as a program, and the direction we’re going, I have 1,000 percent confidence that the ball is bouncing up. Not down. But I do believe we finally hit rock bottom. Everybody knows that. Once you hit it, you start going back up, and I believe that’s what we’re doing.”

The Extra Points

B.J. Green and Dashaun Mallory became the first Sun Devils since 2019 to each have 10 or more tackles for loss in a season.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.