Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2 bystander teen girls shot at house party in Casa Grande

One remains in critical condition
Authorities say a house party was being held in a vacant home when an “altercation” broke out...
Authorities say a house party was being held in a vacant home when an “altercation” broke out between several people at the party.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen girl is fighting for her life and another is recovering after they were shot at a house party in Casa Grande on Sunday.

According to Casa Grande police, the shooting broke out at a home near Pinal Avenue and O’Neil Drive around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two teens injured. One 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm and taken to a Phoenix-area hospital, where she’s expected to survive her injuries. However, the second victim, another 17-year-old girl, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say a house party was being held in a vacant home when an “altercation” broke out between several people at the party. At some point during the argument, gunshots rang out and struck the teens. The two girls shot by the stray gunfire weren’t involved in the argument and were bystanders, according to authorities.

While no suspects have been identified, the shooting is still under investigation by the CGPD Criminal Investigations Division. Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and neighbors. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Nicholas Elliott at (520) 421-8700 #7 or email Nicholas_Elliott@casagrandeaz.gov. Tips and information can also be submitted via Silent Witness Casa Grande AZ, on the P3 app or website, or call (520) 836-2100.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
She says the university was not upfront about all students having to take a Christian worldview...
GCU graduate shares experience in nursing program amid allegations against university
This year’s festival has a bunch of new features for VIP platinum experience fans.
Here’s a list of performers for the 2024 Country Thunder music festival in Florence
AP FILE -- Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a...
What Arizona stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving?

Latest News

What was Willy Wonka like before he became a candy magnate? The new prequel, "Wonka," goes...
The Buzz: Tara in London for the "Wonka" premiere, more with the cast of "Family Switch"
Netflix's new family Christmas movie "Family Swap" finds two parents waking up in their teen...
The Buzz: Stars of the new Netflix family body swapping moving "Family Switch"
Avigail Idan is in the custody of the American Red Cross, being part of the hostage exchange...
4-year-old Israeli American hostage released to Red Cross
A man died early Sunday morning after being shot in a south Phoenix neighborhood. Police...
Man dead, multiple suspects detained after shooting in south Phoenix