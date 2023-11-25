Volunteers claim city of Phoenix, police blocked off homeless encampment on Thanksgiving Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Liz Luna, a Phoenix resident and small business owner, said more than 20 of her friends and relatives tried giving out food to people at the homeless encampment in Phoenix known as ‘The Zone’ on Thanksgiving Day.

“It was one of those situations where you’re trying to do something right or trying to provide support, and we’re being harassed for it,” said Luna.

A TikTok user, not connected to Luna’s volunteer group, posted a video on the platform on Thursday. It showed Phoenix police officers, their units, and barricades blocking access to ‘The Zone.’

Luna said she saw the same thing and said officers told her group they couldn’t be there. “It was very aggressive. It was like, ‘You need to leave’. ‘You need to get out’. So we tried to get out and the police officer cars were following us, following us and following us,” said Luna.

Luna said she and her group, which included children, felt intimated and did not understand what they did wrong.

State Rep. Alanise Ortiz posted a TikTok video after hearing about Luna’s experience. She disagrees with the actions of the city and police department. She told Arizona’s Family that there needs to be a compassionate solution to the homeless crisis.

“We cannot lead from an approach of criminalization, either of those people experiencing homelessness, or of those who are just trying to do their part to help,” said Rep. Ortiz.

Arizona’s Family also reached out to the Phoenix Police Dept. We were directed to the city’s website, asking people to donate their time or resources to non-profits instead of giving donations out on the street. It’s called ‘Healthy Giving.’

Others volunteering with Luna said they talked with Andre House staff and police officers in the area the day before Thanksgiving and were told they could pass out food.

On Friday, the barriers blocking the area on Thanksgiving Day were moved off to the side. Arizona’s Family saw a police unit driving around the area a couple of times.

During the interviews on Friday, on the corner of 9th Avenue and Jackson Street, Arizona’s Family saw a different group of volunteers pull up in a vehicle and begin handing out meals.

“Why? What’s the difference? It’s misleading, right? Whether you give today, tomorrow, Thanksgiving--you should be allowed to give back in anyway you can,” said Richard Cuevas, a volunteer with Luna.

Phoenix Police asked Arizona’s Family for the videos on TikTok. We’re told due to it being a holiday week; a public information officer might get back to us next week. We later shared Luna’s concerns about the alleged harassment from police officers.

Arizona’s Family also reached out to the city of Phoenix. We will keep you posted when we hear back.

