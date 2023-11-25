Your Life
Surprise Police search for suspect accused of robbing credit union inside grocery store

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:43 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Surprise Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed a credit union inside a grocery store on Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., a bank teller reported a robbery at the Desert Financial Credit Union, inside the Frys Grocery store near Greenway Road and Cotton Lane. Officers arrived but could not locate the suspect, who they say is still on the loose.

Detectives from the Surprise Police Department and FBI agents soon arrived to conduct interviews and get surveillance video. Surprise Police say detectives are partnering with the FBI to identify, locate, and arrest this suspect. No description of the suspect has been given.

Police say no injuries were reported in the robbery, and an investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Surprise police say the Desert Financial Credit Union inside a Frys store near Greenway Road and Cotton Lane was robbed Friday.(AZFamily)

