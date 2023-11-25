Semi-truck rollover blocked traffic on L202 South Mountain; lanes have reopened

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A semi-truck rollover blocked off all but one lane Saturday morning on South Mountain Freeway Loop 202 East. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the turnover happened just before 6 a.m. on the freeway near the Desert Foothills Parkway exit. There are reports of only minor injuries.

Crews are working to clear the semi off the road, and as of 8:40 a.m., the semi has been moved to the side of the freeway and all lanes are back open.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.