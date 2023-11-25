Your Life
Scottsdale Police share tips on how to stay safe while holiday shopping

Police say to make sure valuables are in a secure place and to report any suspicious activity.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the time of the year when real-life grinches are on the prowl, looking to ruin your holiday. “It’s unfortunate that people would decide, especially this time of the year, to victimize those who are trying to buy gifts for their loved ones,” said Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin.

With Thanksgiving over, people are flooding malls and shopping centers, searching for good deals and maybe tackling that holiday shopping list. “Who doesn’t love shopping on black Friday. I don’t know if we got everything; we were shopping more for ourselves than other people, not going to lie,” said Morgan Werth, who was shopping with her family at the Scottsdale Quarter on Black Friday.

While getting lost in the excitement of the holidays is easy, Scottsdale Police doesn’t want your season to get ruined. “We really encourage people to shop smart.” Officer Bolin has some tips to keep in mind while you are shopping.

Try not to leave the gifts that you just bought in your car. If you are traveling to multiple stores, try to hide them so they aren’t in view of your car windows. “Sometimes it’s not even gifts. People leave their purses or wallets or other valuables in there,” said Bolin. He also recommends saving the big flashy items like TVs for last on your shopping trip. That way, you can head straight home once you load it up in your car.

While Scottsdale Police will be increasing their presence at shopping hot spots, they urge you to report any suspicious activity you may come across in parking lots. “We can’t be everywhere at once and again, and you have people looking around vehicles. We want to deny them of that.”

When heading out to these stores, make sure you are parking in well-lit areas or areas where you know there are surveillance cameras.

If shopping online, be wary of porch pirates taking those packages. Most online sites like Amazon offer the choice to get those packages sent to secure lockers. That way, it’s not just sitting at your door whenever you’re not even home.

