Popeyes makes chicken wings a permanent menu item, adds new flavors

Chicken wings are now a permanent menu item at Popeyes locations nationwide, the chain announced Wednesday.(Popeyes/Business Wire)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News/TMX) – Chicken wings are now a permanent menu item at Popeyes locations nationwide, the chain announced Wednesday.

Popeyes is also adding three new flavors of wings to the menu, for a total of five flavor options.

Popeyes previously offered wings as a limited-time menu item and said they were an “overnight success,” prompting the chain to offer them permanently.

“Ghost Pepper Wings were an overnight success, followed by the addition of Sweet ‘N Spicy wings, our best performing product since the infamous Chicken Sandwich,” Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes North America, said in a news release. “We know our guests want even more bold Louisiana-inspired wing flavors to choose from and are excited to see our new wings line-up take flight.”

In addition to Ghost Pepper and Sweet ‘N Spicy, the three new flavors include Signature Hot, Honey BBQ and Roasted Garlic Parmesan.

Popeyes introduced its chicken sandwich in 2019 after nearly 50 years of serving fried chicken, chicken fingers, and fried shrimp. The sandwich was a sensation, and launched Popeyes firmly into the so-called “chicken sandwich wars” with rivals including Chick-fil-A.

Last month, for the first time, Popeyes overtook KFC as the nation’s No. 2 chicken chain, behind Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

