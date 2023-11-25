A nice, dry November Weekend for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Some lingering showers this morning will exit the state, and we are tracking a nice Saturday with mostly dry conditions and high temperatures slightly below normal.

With cooler air in place, some rural spots in the valley could be near or at freezing by Sunday morning. There is a Freeze Warning for areas like Clifton, Duncan, Safford and Thatcher on Sunday morning.

The upcoming week is a bit of a rollercoaster. High pressure will set in for the start of the week and bring temperatures back to normal and possibly above normal (normal for this time of the year is 72 degrees for a high temperature). By Monday and Tuesday, highs are around 75 degrees in Phoenix under mostly sunny skies. By the middle of the week, a low-pressure system will bring some uncertainty into the forecast. We are looking at high temperatures falling into the upper 60s by Friday and a slight chance for rain by the weekend.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.