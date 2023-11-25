Your Life
A nice, dry November Weekend for Arizona

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 11/25/23
By Holly Bock
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Some lingering showers this morning will exit the state, and we are tracking a nice Saturday with mostly dry conditions and high temperatures slightly below normal.

With cooler air in place, some rural spots in the valley could be near or at freezing by Sunday morning. There is a Freeze Warning for areas like Clifton, Duncan, Safford and Thatcher on Sunday morning.

The upcoming week is a bit of a rollercoaster. High pressure will set in for the start of the week and bring temperatures back to normal and possibly above normal (normal for this time of the year is 72 degrees for a high temperature). By Monday and Tuesday, highs are around 75 degrees in Phoenix under mostly sunny skies. By the middle of the week, a low-pressure system will bring some uncertainty into the forecast. We are looking at high temperatures falling into the upper 60s by Friday and a slight chance for rain by the weekend.

