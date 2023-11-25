Light rain and mountain snow for parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a nice day today with a high of 73 degrees; that is our average high this time of year. A few clouds are rolling in today as a low will bring a slight chance of rain here in the Valley and some light mountain snowfall up north. This low will also bring some breezy conditions here in the Valley and stronger winds up north.

Snow levels will fall to around 6000 feet late Friday into Saturday. Areas like Flagstaff could pick up less than an inch of snow by the time it is all said and done Saturday afternoon.

Highs will remain in the low 70s in Phoenix and southern Arizona for the rest of your weekend. Next week looks great, with highs in the mid-70s with off-and-on cloud cover.

