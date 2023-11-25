Jaime’s Local Love: Holiday Edition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We traverse the Valley to find you fabulous places to shop, dine, and play LOCAL. I hope you support our Arizona businesses this holiday season.
Much love, Jaime.
Ivy and Sage | ivyandsagelifestyleco.com
4946 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212
Open Mon. - Fri. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
85 Local | 85localaz.com
8271 W. Lake Pleasant Pkwy, STE 104 Peoria, AZ 85382.
Open Tue-Sat from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on Mondays.
Fabio on Fire: fabioonfire.com
8275 W Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria, AZ 85382
Open Tue-Sun from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is also open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only.
Lucky Duck Dealz: luckyduckdealz.com
7302 E. Main Street #6, Mesa, AZ 85207
Open Mon-Sun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dolly Steamboat | dollysteamboat.com
16802 AZ-88, Apache Junction, AZ 85119 Map
(480) 827- 9144 — Call for cruises and reservations
Karl’s Bakery | karlsqualitybakery.com
111 East Dunlap Suite #13Phoenix, Arizona 85020
Open Tue-Sun from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays.
Undertow | drinkundertow.com
Gilbert Location: 3150 E Ray Rd Suite 184, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Open Tue-Thurs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fri-Sat from 2 p.m. to midnight, Sunday from 2 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays.
Phoenix Location: 3626 E Indian School Rd Suite 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Open Tue-Thurs from 4 p.m. to midnight. Fri-Sun from 2:30 p.m. to midnight. Closed Mondays.
Century Grand | centurygrandphx.com
3626 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Open: Tue-Thurs 4 p.m. to midnight, Fri-Sun 2:30 p.m. to midnight. Closed Mondays.
Reservations are suggested, but walk-ins are welcome.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.