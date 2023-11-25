Jaime’s Local Love: Holiday Edition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We traverse the Valley to find you fabulous places to shop, dine, and play LOCAL. I hope you support our Arizona businesses this holiday season.

Much love, Jaime.

Ivy and Sage | ivyandsagelifestyleco.com

4946 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212

Open Mon. - Fri. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

85 Local | 85localaz.com

8271 W. Lake Pleasant Pkwy, STE 104 Peoria, AZ 85382.

Open Tue-Sat from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Fabio on Fire: fabioonfire.com

8275 W Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria, AZ 85382

Open Tue-Sun from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is also open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only.

Lucky Duck Dealz: luckyduckdealz.com

7302 E. Main Street #6, Mesa, AZ 85207

Open Mon-Sun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dolly Steamboat | dollysteamboat.com

16802 AZ-88, Apache Junction, AZ 85119 Map

(480) 827- 9144 — Call for cruises and reservations

111 East Dunlap Suite #13Phoenix, Arizona 85020

Open Tue-Sun from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Gilbert Location: 3150 E Ray Rd Suite 184, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Open Tue-Thurs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fri-Sat from 2 p.m. to midnight, Sunday from 2 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Phoenix Location: 3626 E Indian School Rd Suite 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Open Tue-Thurs from 4 p.m. to midnight. Fri-Sun from 2:30 p.m. to midnight. Closed Mondays.

Century Grand | centurygrandphx.com

3626 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Open: Tue-Thurs 4 p.m. to midnight, Fri-Sun 2:30 p.m. to midnight. Closed Mondays.

Reservations are suggested, but walk-ins are welcome.

