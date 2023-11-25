Family looks for suspect after father dies in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A family is left broken after their father, 48-year-old Flavio Ortiz, was killed more than a month ago. “He tried to prepare us for everything, but he didn’t prepare us for him to leave like that, and that’s what hurts,” said son Vladimir Ortiz.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, around 1 a.m., Ortiz, his wife and three kids were driving back from a Quinceanera. Their car attempted to make a turn onto McDowell Road but was hit by an oncoming car. All four survived, but Ortiz. “I couldn’t understand it at that moment when they told me he didn’t make it,” said son Jouse Ortiz.

Police say the suspect was in a black 2005 Infinite FX35 when they ran away from the scene shortly after the crash. So far, there have been no answers as to who the man may be. “I’m just hoping for justice ‘cause it’s something that he took out of our lives, and there’s nothing we can do to get him back,” said daughter Kenya Ortiz.

Police are offering up to a $2,000 reward for anyone who may know who the suspect is. Police believe the suspect was a Hispanic man wearing a black shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call 480-948-6377. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.