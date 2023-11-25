Devin Booker leads Phoenix Suns to 110-89 In-Season Tournament win over Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TN (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns started their 3-game road trip in Tennessee to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies for an In-Season tournament on Friday. Although the Suns were without star player Kevin Durant, the team took an early lead and continued their winning streak, beating the Grizzlies 110-89.

The Suns were shorthanded again, with Durant out due to right foot soreness. This was the first game Durant has missed this season. He has been crucial to the team’s recent wins, scoring 32 points and 8 rebounds against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday and 39 points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday in a double-overtime game. Star guard Bradley Beal is also still out due to a lower back strain. Despite the absence and injuries, Phoenix was led in scoring by Devin Booker, who tallied 40 points in 33 minutes of action. Santi Aldamapaced the Grizzlies with 21 points.

With the win, the Suns improved to 10-6 on the season. The Suns are back in action on Sunday when they take on the New York Knicks. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. You can watch Sunday’s game live on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports Network.

