Chandler Christmas tree lot brisk with business as part of post-Thanksgiving tradition

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanksgiving has come and gone and many people across the Valley are already in the Christmas spirit. Amid the hustle and bustle of the holidays, there is a special tradition. Black Friday is not just a day to buy gifts for under the Christmas tree, it’s also a popular time to pick out and decorate the tree.

“Christmas is on my mind like every day all year long, so I cannot wait for this moment. He makes me wait until after Thanksgiving or it probably be done like two months before that,” said Traci Galineau, while standing next to her husband, Michael.

For many, the day after Thanksgiving is dedicated to picking out and putting up the Christmas tree. “We have a lot of the same families that come year after year and select their tree. So, it’s always fun seeing them, watching the kids grow up over the years,” said Sheryl Macklin. She’s a manager at Valley View Christmas Trees.

It can sometimes be a romantic gesture. “This is our first tree that we got together, and we’ll keep doing it year after year,” said William Weister while standing next to his girlfriend, Leslie Sanchez.

Shoppers at Valley View Christmas Trees agree they need a live tree for an authentic experience. “It’s the smell. It’s just the Christmas spirit,” said Galineau. “An artificial tree seems pretty synthetic and I think a real tree feels more real. Kind of hits home better,” said Weister.

All of the trees at Valley View Christmas Trees are from Oregon farms, shipped right after they’re cut to keep them fresh. “You don’t see this type of tree growing in Arizona for a reason because it needs a wetter climate,” said Macklin. “We make sure that they’re in water once they’re in stands in here and then we spray them with water daily.”

Some families have their tree delivered but come out to the lot the first day it opens to claim it. That way, no one else can take home their perfect Christmas tree. “We do guarantee our trees to live until Christmas,” said Macklin.

There are more than 30 Arizona lots of Valley View Christmas Trees. A large location in Chandler sells around 1,000 trees each season and is open the day before Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve. Sturdy branches, fragrance and needle retention, are key, but the Galineau family chooses their favorite by listening to their heart. “When you know, you know,” said Galineau. “It’s just the most magical time of the year, it truly is.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.