2 dead after early morning single-car crash in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people died early Saturday morning after a car crossed multiple lanes and crashed in Tempe. Police say the car was going south on Rural Road just past Broadway Road around 1:35 a.m. when it crossed lanes and crashed into a “fixed object.”

There were three people in the car. One of them was found dead at the crash and another was taken to a hospital but later died. The driver of the vehicle only had minor injuries. According to police, the driver was allegedly intoxicated and speeding.

As of 4:40 a.m., traffic in the area is restricted while police are investigating the crash. Tempe police provide no further information.

