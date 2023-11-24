Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Where can you shop on Black Friday? Here’s what’s open — and when

FILE - Shoppers walk into a Macy's department store Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Miami...
FILE - Shoppers walk into a Macy's department store Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Miami International Mall in Doral, Fla. Macy's reports earnings on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -- Black Friday is upon us, when retailers kick off the holiday season with offers meant to get customers in the shopping mood.

The term “Black Friday” in relation to shopping the day after Thanksgiving is most often traced to Philadelphia where police had to deal with large crowds who thronged the streets of the city before the annual Army-Navy game and to take advantage of sales. According to the Dec. 18, 1961, issue of Public Relations News, a newsletter, it became customary for police to refer to post-Thanksgiving shopping as Black Friday and Black Saturday because of the headaches they created.

Retailers began taking ownership of the term in the late 1980s as the opening bell for the holidays. Of course Black Friday has morphed more accurately into a month of offers that begin in October, when Halloween jack-o’-lanterns are still flickering.

A number of stores that were closed on Thanksgiving, including Walmart and Target, reopen early Friday as the holiday shopping season begins in earnest.

Here are the store hours on Black Friday for some prominent national chains.

Walmart Black Friday hours

Walmart stores will open at 6 a.m.

Target Black Friday hours

Most Target stores will open at 6 a.m.

Best Buy Black Friday hours

Best Buy stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy’s Black Friday hours

Macy’s stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s Black Friday hours

Kohls stores will open at 5 a.m.

Home Depot Black Friday hours

Home Depot stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lowe’s Black Friday hours

Lowe’s will open at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
She says the university was not upfront about all students having to take a Christian worldview...
GCU graduate shares experience in nursing program amid allegations against university
Multiple people were shot at 36th Street and McDowell, left, and the suspect crashed at 44th...
3 people shot at east Phoenix strip mall; suspect detained after crash

Latest News

Check out Arizona's largest Christmas display — the Pratt Brothers Christmas opens at Wild...
Pratt Brothers Christmas returns to Wild Horse Pass
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
12 Thai nationals to be freed from Gaza along with 13 Israeli captives, Egyptian officials say
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
Police say 3 men were shot in a neighborhood near 83rd Ave and Lower Buckeye Road Thursday.
2 teen boys, man injured after shooting in west Phoenix