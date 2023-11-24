Your Life
Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at ASU Gammage on sale Dec. 11

ASU Gammage announced that tickets for the “Hamilton” will go on sale to the public on Monday,...
ASU Gammage announced that tickets for the “Hamilton” will go on sale to the public on Monday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m.(Joan Marcus | ASU Gammage/HAMILTON an American Musical)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:26 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Now is your chance to see an award-winning musical that will take the stage in the East Valley next year! The ASU Gammage in Tempe announced that tickets for the “Hamilton” musical will go on sale to the public on Monday, Dec. 11, and performances will be from June 25 to July 28, 2024.

“Hamilton” follows the rise of Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that shapes the course of a nation. The Broadway sensation is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and blends hip-hop, jazz, and R&B music for performances that have impacted culture, politics, and education. The musical has won 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy, and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 11 on the ASU Gammage website or at their box office at 1200 S. Forest Avenue, Tempe or by calling 480-965-3434.

There is a maximum purchase limit of six tickets per account. Prices will range from $39 to $159, with a select number of premium seats available starting at $179. There will also be a lottery for 40- $10 seats, but more details on that will be announced closer to the performances. For more information on “Hamilton” and other shows at ASU Gammage, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

