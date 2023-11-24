Support small businesses at Buy Local Block Party in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking to save big while supporting small businesses this Black Friday, you’re in luck! The annual “Buy Local Block Party” will be happening in downtown Phoenix on Friday and Saturday. It’ll be held on 2nd Street between Roosevelt and Garfield streets.

Over 30 local vendors will be looking to sell their goods to eager buyers. “There will be a whole lot of local businesses here setting up. They’re here for you guys to come out and support and shop with them,” one organizer said. Along with shopping, guests will be treated to giveaways, live music, food trucks and activities for kids!

The event will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Friday and 12-5 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, click or tap here.

