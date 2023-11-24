Suns hope to keep winning streak going with matchup against Grizzlies

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns are looking to keep their winning streak going as they face off against the Memphis Grizzlies for the NBA In-Season Tournament on Friday afternoon. The Suns are coming off a huge win over the Golden State Warriors thanks to huge games from Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. However, the Suns are still missing a big piece of their big three. Bradley Beal continues to be sidelined with a back injury. Catch the tipoff at 3 p.m. MST on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports. Tap/click here for all the details on how to watch.

While the Suns were off to a slow start to begin the season, Durant has been taking the reigns as the team dealt with injuries. Durant is scoring just over 31 points per game with roughly seven rebounds and five assists for the Suns. Booker has also seen success since returning to the court, averaging over 13 points a game.

In the win against Golden State, Durant scored 32 points and Booker added 25, which was enough for the Suns, who nearly blew a 23-point lead in the second half of a 123-115 victory. The Suns had an 83-60 lead midway through the third quarter, but the Warriors managed to cut the advantage to 118-115 with 19 seconds left after Durant was called for a technical foul. Booker made a pair of free throws with 12.4 seconds left to thwart the rally.

“We have to do better,” Booker said. “Simple as that. We have to take care of the ball, no turnovers, get stops. When that game’s at 10, 15 points in the fourth, don’t give any team hope, don’t gave any team confidence.”

A familiar face was also on the court for the Suns. Ex-Suns player Chris Paul made his return to Phoenix, but it was short-lived. Paul was ejected after receiving two technical fouls for arguing. He finished with just six points and six assists. The Suns played a tribute video for Paul, a 12-time All-Star, before the game.

So how are the Grizzlies stacking up against the Suns? Memphis has gone 3-8 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is fourth in the Western Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Bismack Biyombo averaging 4.0. One player the Suns should keep an eye out for is Jaren Jackson Jr., who is averaging 20 points a game for Memphis. Desmond Bane has also been on a mean streak for the Grizzlies, averaging nearly 26 points a game in his last 10 performances.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jake LaRavia: out (eye), Xavier Tillman Sr.: out (knee), Marcus Smart: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Luke Kennard: out (knee).

Suns: Yuta Watanabe: out (quad), Damion Lee: out (knee), Bradley Beal: out (back).

