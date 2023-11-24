Rain and snow ahead for parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Plan on another nice day in Phoenix and much of Arizona. Highs today will climb to around 73 in most Valley locations.

Expect more sunshine today than we did on Thanksgiving. We have a chance for rain later this evening and overnight in Phoenix, but it’s only a 20% chance. We also have a 20% chance of rain in the morning in Phoenix, but most will stay dry.

The wind will kick up in northern Arizona as a trough approaches from the northwest. This trough will bring limited rain and snow to northern Arizona. Snow levels will fall to around 6,000 feet late Friday into Saturday.

Areas like Flagstaff could pick up less than an inch of snow by the time it is all said and done Saturday afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 70s in Phoenix and southern Arizona for the rest of your weekend.

Next week is looking great, with highs in the mid-70s with intermittent cloud cover. Have a great day!

