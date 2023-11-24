Pratt Brothers Christmas display now open at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the holiday season kicks off, Arizona’s largest Christmas display is now open to the public! Pratt Brothers Christmas at Rawhide opened on Friday, where guests can have a magical holiday experience with plenty of fun things for all ages.

The 15-acre display features six million lights, a holiday express train ride, a nightly parade, stunt shows, holiday shopping, a gingerbread house light show, live entertainment, and, of course, a meet and greet with Santa Claus himself! It runs from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 and is open Wednesday to Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m.

Arizona’s Family caught up with Kyle Pratt, who designed the stunning 100-foot gingerbread house. It also comes with a secret surprise! “When people come up and watch it during the show, they can actually smell the scent of gingerbread being pumped out. You’ll have to get out here and smell the gingerbread yourself,” he said. “Honestly when you think about how many kids and families come out and see it, when you start seeing them smiling at all the stuff that’s going on, it’s so worth it.”

Tickets start at $29 per person and children two and under are free. Purchase your ticket at www.prattbrotherschristmas.com.

