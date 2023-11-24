Your Life
Harkins offers mystery movie experience in select Arizona theaters

The Harkins Secret Cinema experience will occur once a month at select Harkins Theaters across...
The Harkins Secret Cinema experience will occur once a month at select Harkins Theaters across Arizona.(Harkins Theaters)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:46 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Are you thinking about going to the movies but don’t know what to watch? Or are you feeling in the mood for something spontaneous? Now, moviegoers don’t have to worry about picking a film as Harkins is offering a mystery movie experience in theaters across Arizona.

Starting this month, Harkins will offer moviegoers the chance to see a surprise new film on the big screen before it’s released. The film’s name will be a secret until guests arrive at the theater; however, the rating will be revealed beforehand. The Harkins Secret Cinema experience will occur once a month at select Harkins Theaters across the state. Tickets will be $5 for each movie. The first mystery movie experience will be on Nov. 27. For more details, click here.

