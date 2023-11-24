Your Life
Friends, family gather at Scottsdale dive bar as a Thanksgiving tradition

Over 70,000 lights are spread throughout the Coach House bar in Scottsdale, a holiday display that brings people together every Thanksgiving.
By Micaela Marshall
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:50 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The holiday season is full of all kinds of traditions. Some families start Thanksgiving with a Turkey Trot, while others enjoy mimosas before the big meal. There are a lot of people here in the Valley who end the night at Coach House in Scottsdale. The bar is open every day of the year at 6 a.m., and the party goes all night long until 2 a.m.

General Manager Drew Hassler said more than 70,000 Christmas lights are spread throughout the bar, and the design and colors change every year. The idea of putting up the lights started small in the 80s, and it has really grown and evolved over the years.

The holiday display brings people together every Thanksgiving. Many come out for a drink with friends and family after dinner. “We have people from their, you know, 90s all the way down to the fresh 21-year-olds coming in and a lot of them are generations of people that have grown up here and come in, you know, for special occasions,” said Hassler.

“Thanksgiving and the holidays is sometimes like not the greatest time for people, and this brings everybody together with music and drinks and the beautiful weather, and when you don’t have the traditional Thanksgiving, this is super welcoming and fun for everyone,” said Tracy Kingdeski. She lives in Old Town and loves coming to Coach House.

Some of the people Arizona’s Family talked with said it was their first time there on Thanksgiving, and others said it’s something they do every year and call it their favorite way to kick off the holiday season.

Coach House starts working on the lights at the end of October and has them up until the Super Bowl.

