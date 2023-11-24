Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Family and friends pushing for justice in Peoria deadly car crash after teen arrested

Police say a Jeep SUV was heading south on 107th Avenue when it crashed into the van that was...
Police say a Jeep SUV was heading south on 107th Avenue when it crashed into the van that was turning left from Lone Cactus Drive, just south of Deer Valley Road.(Arizona's Family)
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A growing memorial sits on the side of the road in Peoria, piled up with favorite stuffed animals, notes, and flowers for the five lives lost. Last year on Nov. 20, around 9 p.m., Elizabeth Simpson, 36, of Glendale, was driving her fiancé Jace Hochstetler, 31, of Phoenix, in a Mazda van with her three children and Hochstetler’s daughter in the back seats.

Police say a Jeep SUV was heading south on 107th Avenue when it crashed into the van that was turning left from Lone Cactus Drive, just south of Deer Valley Road. Simpson and Hochstetler died at the scene. All four kids were hospitalized, but three later died. “There’s just no words. None at all to describe the pain that all of us are going through,” said Sarah Harbeke, the aunt of one of the kids killed in the car.

Peoria police have arrested a teenage boy accused of causing a crash. Investigators found the 17-year-old near 55th Avenue and Butler Drive, south of Olive Avenue, just before 7 a.m. on Thursday. He was taken into custody and booked on five counts of second-degree murder. Police believe the teen was speeding and impaired at the time of the crash. He hasn’t been identified.

“Before he got behind the wheel, he knew what he was doing. He took a chance and that chance took five lives,” said Lynnette Jones, a family friend. Now, family and friends are pushing for justice as this case plays out in court more than a year later. “We’re never going to forget it but maybe we can find peace sometime,” Harbeke said.

Just last week, the mother of Evie, one of the girls killed in the crash, started a GoFundMe to help with the cost of a headstone for Evie and her father, Jace Hochstetler. If you want to help donate, click/tap here. 

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
Multiple people were shot at 36th Street and McDowell, left, and the suspect crashed at 44th...
3 people shot at east Phoenix strip mall; suspect detained after crash
She says the university was not upfront about all students having to take a Christian worldview...
GCU graduate shares experience in nursing program amid allegations against university

Latest News

Remember when black Friday was a major (one-day) event? We're opening up the vault to check out...
Reliving the 'Black Friday' frenzy in Arizona over the years
The Salvation Army can provide 5,000 Thanksgiving meals for the community and a warm place to...
Salvation Army provides 5,000 meals to Phoenix families, people in need this Thanksgiving
Police say 3 men were shot in a neighborhood near 83rd Ave and Lower Buckeye Road Thursday.
Teen boy, 2 men injured after shooting in Tolleson
Many families and children were excited to get their faces painted at the annual Phoenix turkey...
Face painting fun at annual Phoenix turkey trot!