7 Arizonans affected by Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes

File photo of cantaloupe.
File photo of cantaloupe.(Courtesy: USDA | MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some Arizonans have fallen ill due to a salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit. In total, 99 people in 32 states have been affected by the outbreak, including seven in Arizona. The state is seeing the most cases of illness, along with Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri and Ohio.

Since the last update by the CDC, an additional 56 people nationwide were hit with the illness. Of those, 28 people needed to be hospitalized, totaling 45 hospitalizations. In Minnesota, two deaths have been reported, officials say.

The CDC reports the brands affected by the outbreak are Rudy brand whole cantaloupes, Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes. However, other brands that could have possible contamination are also being investigated.

What next steps should you take? The CDC recommends people throw away recalled fruits and wash items and surfaces the fruit may have touched.

There are several symptoms to look out for, including bloody or constant diarrhea, fever higher than 102 degrees, severe vomiting, no urine, dry mouth and throat and dizziness when standing up. Symptoms usually begin within six hours to six days after eating the contaminated food. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days, but those with a weaker immune system have a higher risk of being hospitalized. For more information about the outbreak, click or tap here. 

