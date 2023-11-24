Your Life
3 adults, 1 child in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix

Phoenix Fire says two other adults were evaluated on the scene but refused to be transported.(MGN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:44 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple people are in critical condition after a crash in west Phoenix on Thursday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., first responders were called to a four-vehicle crash near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road, just west of Loop 101. Phoenix Fire says two cars were on their side, and two people needed to be pulled from the wreckage. Three adults and a child were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition. Phoenix Fire says two other adults were evaluated on the scene but refused to be transported. Phoenix police are on the scene investigating what led to the crash.

Phoenix fire crews treated 4 critical patients at an accident at 101st Avenue and Camelback Road.
Phoenix fire crews treated 4 critical patients at an accident at 101st Avenue and Camelback Road.(AZFamily)

