Three-time heart transplant recipient plans to name newborn after his latest organ donor

Chandler (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s an extra special holiday season for one Valley family, now forever connected to another family through organ donation. This Thanksgiving, 26-year-old Harley Duffer has a lot to be thankful for, including his new “extended family.”

Harley, his wife, Justine, and two-year-old daughter, Libi, keep in touch with Lesley Nurse often. Lesley is the mother of Harley’s heart and kidney donor. “I don’t have the words to explain the connection that we have,” said Harley, referring to his donor.

Harley lives with a rare heart disease called arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia. “They told me in 2009 I was one of seven people in the world to live long enough to receive a heart transplant,” he said. His first heart transplant was at age 12, and a second at age 24, but his body rejected the organ, and he later was put into a medically-induced coma before he had a third transplant at age 25.

The most recent surgery was at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix in August 2022. “I feel healthier. I feel better. I feel stronger,” he said. In September of this year, he met his donor’s family.

“It’s very meaningful to me,” said Harley. Peyton Nurse died in a car crash at age 21 in California, and part of him now lives on in Harley. “If it wasn’t for Peyton being selfless and making the brave decision to be an organ donor I wouldn’t be here today,” said Harley.

Justine is expecting a baby girl, and she’s due next month. They’re naming her Peyton in honor of Harley’s donor. “It was meant to be, it really was,” said Harley. Who, as it turns out, has a lot in common with Peyton. “We have the same hobbies, the same favorite colors, the same vacation spots, the same bird. His favorite bird is a crow. I’ve got a crow’s wing on my arm,” he said, referring to one of his tattoos.

He hopes to inspire others to give the gift of life through organ donation. “Every day period is a blessing, just be able to wake up in the morning, and I have to thank Peyton for that,” said Harley.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.