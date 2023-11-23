Your Life
Tempe barber student giving out free haircuts for a cause

The haircut deal was part of a larger effort the school does around the holidays, where they give kids free haircuts and toys.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:08 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona man is giving back to his community — through haircuts! Jordan Palmer, a student at AZ Barber Academy in Tempe, gave out free haircuts on Wednesday for anyone who brought in a toy donation. While Palmer has only been a student for roughly four months, he’s already making a big difference.

Palmer said he wanted to embrace the spirit of the season by giving back for Thanksgiving. The toy drive was part of a larger effort the school does around the holidays, where they give kids free haircuts and toys. Even though the free haircut deal was only Wednesday, expect more events like this in the future! The school is still asking for more toy donations throughout the next few weeks.

