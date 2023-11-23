Your Life
Teen boy, 2 men injured after shooting in Tolleson

Police say 3 men were shot in a neighborhood near 83rd Ave and Lower Buckeye Road Thursday.
Police say 3 men were shot in a neighborhood near 83rd Ave and Lower Buckeye Road Thursday.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A shooting in Tolleson neighborhood sent a teen and two men to the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Thanksgiving Day celebrations in the area near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road were interrupted by gunfire, police say. As officers got to the scene, they found two people who had been shot in the area. Police located a third shooting victim who had been driven to a hospital. The victim’s ages range between 17 and 20 years old, and police say all three are expected to survive.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects, and they have all the people who were involved in custody. The investigation will be ongoing in the area for the next few hours.

