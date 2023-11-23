Teen boy, 2 men injured after shooting in Tolleson

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A shooting in Tolleson neighborhood sent a teen and two men to the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Thanksgiving Day celebrations in the area near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road were interrupted by gunfire, police say. As officers got to the scene, they found two people who had been shot in the area. Police located a third shooting victim who had been driven to a hospital. The victim’s ages range between 17 and 20 years old, and police say all three are expected to survive.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects, and they have all the people who were involved in custody. The investigation will be ongoing in the area for the next few hours.

