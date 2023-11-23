Suspect found hiding under vehicle after shooting leaves woman hurt in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One woman is recovering after she was shot in north Phoenix early Thursday morning. Just before 3 a.m., Phoenix police officers were called near 22nd and Georgia avenues, north of Camelback Road, for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found out three people were shot at, but only the woman was hit. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police began searching the area and found the suspect hiding under a vehicle near 44th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Investigators say he complied with officers and was taken into custody. His information has not been released.

