Suspect found hiding under vehicle after shooting leaves woman hurt in Phoenix

The shooting happened near 22nd and Georgia avenues, north of Camelback Road.
The shooting happened near 22nd and Georgia avenues, north of Camelback Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:31 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One woman is recovering after she was shot in north Phoenix early Thursday morning. Just before 3 a.m., Phoenix police officers were called near 22nd and Georgia avenues, north of Camelback Road, for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found out three people were shot at, but only the woman was hit. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police began searching the area and found the suspect hiding under a vehicle near 44th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Investigators say he complied with officers and was taken into custody. His information has not been released.

