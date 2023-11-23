Your Life
St. Vincent de Paul serving up 7,000+ Thanksgiving meals to the community

The food bank is set to reach a new milestone this holiday — by serving over 7,000 meals to people experiencing homelessness and families in need.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many families are enjoying a nice, hot meal this Thanksgiving, thanks to St. Vincent de Paul. The food bank is set to reach a new milestone this holiday — by serving over 7,000 meals to people experiencing homelessness and families in need.

“With the rise in homelessness and the cost of living, the need in our community is greater now more than ever,” Associate Chief Operations Officer Danielle McMahon said. “For those in need or with nowhere to go for a hot meal, St. Vincent de Paul opens its doors to you. Please enjoy a hot meal in one of our dining rooms. We’ll have the traditional Thanksgiving fixings we do every year and share in a day of gratitude, togetherness and the spirit of giving with hundreds of volunteers.”

Guests will get to enjoy a tasty meal with roasted turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, corn bread stuffing, rolls, cranberry sauce, and of course, pumpkin pie.

If you are in need of a hot meal this Thanksgiving, visit any of the following locations. For more information or to donate, click or tap here.

Phoenix Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal

*Lunch 11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Address: 1075 W. Jackson Street, Phoenix

Former NFL great Nick Lowery and fellow NFL players will be in attendance serving meals. Good Morning Arizona’s Scott Pasmore will also be handing out meals to all! Enjoy live music and lots of fun!

Mesa Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Address: 67 W. Broadway Road, Mesa

El Mirage Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Address: 14016 N. Verbana Street, El Mirage

Sunnyslope Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal

Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Dinner 4:30 p.m. -­ 5:30 p.m.

Address: 9227 N. 10th Avenue, Phoenix

Family Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal

Time: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Address: 420 W. Watkins Road, Phoenix

