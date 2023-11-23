Your Life
Salvation Army provides 5,000 meals to Phoenix families, people in need this Thanksgiving

The Salvation Army can provide 5,000 Thanksgiving meals for the community and a warm place to socialize through their volunteers.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While many families are home preparing a holiday feast, thousands and thousands of people across Arizona are not fortunate enough to do the same. Thankfully, the Salvation Army offers all the trimmings in a Thanksgiving meal.

It’s been a tough year for some people in the community. “It’s a struggle,” said David Cruz. “We have to fight hard out there.” He’s spent the last four years not only celebrating the holiday at the Phoenix Convention Center, but his birthday too. “I get my pumpkin pie, it’s my birthday cake too!” He said.

He and many others we spoke with admit that putting a warm meal on the table just isn’t possible, let alone a Thanksgiving feast. “I can’t cook [a] Thanksgiving dinner,” he said through his laugh.

Others come to the dinner seeking conversations and friendly smiles. John Palmer, who lives in Phoenix, shared he is the only one in his family living in the state. “If I’m the only one in my family that lives in Phoenix, Arizona, the rest of my family lives in California and Michigan, I just said, ‘what’s going on?’ I came down here for a meal and a little social gathering,” he said.

The Salvation Army can provide 5,000 Thanksgiving meals for the community and a warm place to socialize through their volunteers. “We have over 900 volunteers from start to finish to make this thing happen today,” Major David Yardley with the Salvation Army said. “You just don’t show up on Thanksgiving. Our volunteer team who work with this starts in June/July. Then it becomes rock and roll by the time you get to October,” he said.

The meal isn’t just for the neighbors facing a tough time. The volunteers, who emphasize giving, leave with something, too. “It feels so good to do something for someone else. And when you walk away, you don’t forget this experience,” said Kaerrie Wright, who first volunteered during Christmas 2016.

She and her friend Lynn Arias decided to volunteer together this year. “It’s really heartwarming to be able to be a part of this.” Arias said.

A warm meal on the table is a reminder to appreciate the small things. “I’m thankful for being alive and for my family, and good friends,” said Edward Cable, who sat with his family.

Cruz said the volunteers and the invaluable experience always keep him coming back each year. “All the excitement, all the smiles, it just makes my day,” he said.

