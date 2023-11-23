Your Life
A perfect Thanksgiving forecast for metro Phoenix

Breezy and cooler conditions for Black Friday
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 4 p.m. for Thursday, 11/23/2023.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanksgiving 2023 started as expected, with clouds streaming in from the west. The clouds did part by this afternoon with picture-perfect conditions for outdoor dining, with highs around the Valley in the low 70s. The warmest Thanksgiving was back in 2017 at 87 degrees, and the coolest high was 54 degrees back in 1918! That next year, in 1919, was the rainiest Thanksgiving, with 1.29″ of rain.

Warmest, coolest, etc.
Warmest, coolest, etc.(AZFamily)

Look for a great sunset tonight at 5:22 p.m. That upper-level trough will swing through northern Arizona on Friday, bringing windy conditions, rain, and possible snow above 7,500ft. A winter weather advisory will be in effect Friday morning until late night for the Kaibab and Defiance Plateaus and the Chuska Mountains. Strong southwest winds will also be a part of this system, with a Wind Advisory in effect for Friday in the Little Colorado River Valley, E. Rim & White Mountain areas. In the Valley, we could see some late Friday night and early Saturday morning sprinkles, but mostly in the far east, northeast portions of the Valley.

First Alert-Windy up north with snow possible Friday.
First Alert-Windy up north with snow possible Friday.(AZFamily)
Have fun shopping!
Have fun shopping!(AZFamily)

Highs will drop into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees on Saturday, but the Territorial Cup kickoff forecast looks good for the big game—slight warming into the low 70s by the beginning of next week.

A little cloudy and breezy during the tailgate, but nice for the kickoff!
A little cloudy and breezy during the tailgate, but nice for the kickoff!(AZFamily)

