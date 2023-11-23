Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber Taylor, 33. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:29 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A man and woman have been arrested and are facing multiple charges in North Carolina.

WITN reports that a traffic stop led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber Taylor, 33, last week.

According to Craven County deputies, they stopped a vehicle that was occupied by Faulkner and Taylor last Thursday for a registration violation.

During the stop, a police K-9 alerted deputies to the possible presence of narcotics in the car.

Authorities said they ended up finding various narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Faulkner and Taylor were arrested and booked on $2 million bonds, deputies reported.

The 74-year-old is facing numerous charges that include trafficking heroin, intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver controlled substances along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor’s charges include trafficking heroin and opioids by possession, intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver controlled substances, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia along with resisting an officer.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale

Latest News

Here are some safety tips to prevent kitchen fires this Thanksgiving.
Tips to avoid kitchen fires this Thanksgiving
Health inspectors offer tips to keep you and your guests from getting sick during your holiday...
Maricopa County health inspector offers advice on how to keep guests from getting sick from Thanksgiving dinner
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
A border crossing between the U.S. and Canada has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a...
Car explodes at bridge between US, Canada border