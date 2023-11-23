Your Life
Happy Thanksgiving! Wind returns to the Phoenix area

AZFAMLIY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Thursday 11/23/23
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:28 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Plan on a great Thanksgiving in Arizona! Highs in Phoenix will top out of the mid-70s today, with partly sunny skies.

We will have plenty of cloud cover today, but everyone in the state will stay dry for turkey day. We will pick up the wind in northern Arizona with wind gusts of around 20 to 30 mph.

A trough will swing into the region late Friday into Saturday, bringing a chance for some snow in the mountains and limited rain chances in the Valley. About an inch of snow could fall in the Flagstaff area Friday night and Saturday morning, with snow levels dropping to around 6500 feet.

Phoenix only has roughly a 20% chance of seeing some rain late Friday into Saturday, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 70s as we get going into your weekend with nice conditions.

Next week looks great as well, with high mid-70s and Phoenix!

