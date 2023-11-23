Family remembers Phoenix man who disappeared, believed to have been killed by brother

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix family is involved in a murder mystery after George Morgan went missing last week. He is now presumed dead, and police say his own brother killed him. Michael Morgan is believed to have cleaned up the crime scene and is accused of hiding George’s body after a fight at their home.

Jessica Gerard says she adopted George’s son when he was a teenager, but she and George eventually started dating and had a child together. They were all planning on moving in together as a family after a devastating fire destroyed Gerard’s home, but George has since gone missing.

George was last seen by his family on Nov. 11th near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road, at the home where he and his brother, Michaël, live with their mom. According to police, she witnessed a fight between the two brothers, which she said began inside the home and eventually moved outside. Gerard admits fights between the two were common. “Michael constantly antagonized George, constantly was antagonizing George and they were always fighting,” she said.

That Saturday, the pair’s 7-year-old daughter admitted to police she heard and saw part of the fight. “She said that she ran to her room, while I hope she did because I really hope to god that she didn’t see anything,” said Gerard. “She just thinks that he’s missing, but she knows he got hurt.”

Court documents state Michael was seen leaving in his SUV, while George was never seen or heard from again. Gerard believes he wouldn’t leave without his glasses or false teeth but says he especially wouldn’t leave their daughter behind. “That’s her best friend. They’re best friends. Every weekend they would always do something all three days. Daddy daughter date everyday that she spent with him,” Gerard said.

Police say there was blood on George’s car and hat, and that blood also appeared to have been cleaned with a water hose. “It was like a driveway and you can tell where it was all clean and there were vehicles over here and you could still see the blood under the vehicles and on the spigot,” Gerard said.

Michael was arrested days later, although he denies being any part of his brother’s disappearance. “We’re desperately trying to find George’s body right now,” she said. Michael is facing second-degree murder, abandoning and concealing a dead body, and tampering with evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness.

To make matters worse, three days before the alleged murder, Gerard says her home burned down in an electrical fire. After losing her home and best friend, she is looking for any help she can get. You can donate to this GoFundMe here.

