Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Expert tips to rein in holiday spending

Six in 10 consumers expect to pay more for gifts and food than they did last year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Conference Board Holiday Spending Survey predicts the typical American will spend $985 on the holidays this year, a little less than the 2022 average.

Nate Johnson, a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch, suggested consumers prioritize the gifts they are giving and rank them in order of essential, important, and not that important.

“Maybe think about pooling your resources with other folks in your community,” Johnson said. “You know whether it’s your siblings going in together for gifts for the parents, close friends going in together with or another gift for a friend.”

Johnson also suggested considering a homemade gift, something sentimental or maybe planning an experience or trip.

He said it is important to have rules for spending and to set limits.

“So, for me, I am not allowed to take my kids shopping with me because they are going to tell me to do all sorts of stuff that’s out of the guidelines, out of the budget,” Johnson said. “So, I’m just not allowed to take the boy shopping with me.”

He proposed the 24-hour rule – wait at least a day before purchasing an item, then reevaluate if you still want to buy it.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
Multiple people were shot at 36th Street and McDowell, left, and the suspect crashed at 44th...
3 people shot at east Phoenix strip mall; suspect detained after crash
She says the university was not upfront about all students having to take a Christian worldview...
GCU graduate shares experience in nursing program amid allegations against university

Latest News

Damage to residential buildings near Kamal Adwan Hospital from strikes overnight can be seen in...
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’
Gustavo Navarrete and his wife Reyna were injured in a propane tank fire and new are recovering...
Couple spending holidays at Arizona Burn Center after propane tank fire
Gustavo Navarrete, his wife Reyna and their 2 daughters were visiting friends and family in...
Couple visiting Phoenix recovering after propane tank fire
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending