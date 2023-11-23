Your Life
Social workers to help families in crisis keep their beloved pets instead of surrendering them

The Arizona Animal Welfare League is partnering with the Arizona Pet Project to bring in social workers who can help owners seeking to surrender their pets.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) is seeing a growing number of animal surrenders.

“Right now we have over 300 animals in our care, so that means it’s harder to intake those animals from community members,” said Alessandra Navidad, President of AAWL. Navidad said a big contributor is people not being able to afford to take care of their pets anymore. “They’ve experienced medical issues, eviction, job loss, death in the family. Circumstances that have prevented them from being able to fully care for their pets financially, or it’s a situational crisis where they feel that they can’t bring their pets with them,” said Leanna Taylor, the CEO of Arizona Pet Project.

To combat this, AAWL and the Arizona Pet Project are partnering up by hiring social workers to work with pets and families in crisis. “Animals really benefit people. Physically, socially, and emotionally. So, our social workers are trained in how to support that bond,” Taylor said. These social workers will be working at the shelter weekly, fielding calls and providing the services needed. Whether it be veterinary care, food, or a place to stay, the ultimate goal is to help keep these pets in their home and out of the shelter. For more information on the program or how you can get help, click/tap here.

