Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs

There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.(Saint Louis Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:28 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (Gray News) - A zoo in Missouri has welcomed three adorable new members to its family.

On Tuesday, the Saint Louis Zoo shared that an Amur tiger named Reka recently gave birth to three cubs.

The cubs are the first successful tiger births at the zoo in more than 10 years. The team said they are a significant contribution to the population of critically endangered Amur tigers.

According to the zoo, the animals are some of the most endangered big cats in the world.

Zoo officials said the mother and her cubs are doing well and they will remain in their private maternity den inside the Big Cat Country area.

The first few months of life are critical for newborn tigers, the zoo shared. Its animal care team will continue to monitor the family.

Officials said Reka has been an attentive mother, cleaning and feeding the cubs while keeping them warm.

The cubs’ father Maxim will remain in his habit for guests to visit him during this time.

“The Animal Care Team has worked hard to support Reka throughout this journey, from introductions to Maxim to the birth of the cubs. It is incredibly rewarding to see her be such a gentle and attentive mom,” said Julie Hartell-DeNardo with the Saint Louis Zoo.

In the coming weeks, the cubs will receive their first baby check by the zoo’s veterinary care team. Reka has been keeping her cubs close and this will be the first chance for the team to determine the sex of each cub.

The zoo said its team will wait until after the exam to name the cubs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale

Latest News

Get an inside look at Santa's Workshop, Mrs. Claus' Bakery, Elf University and more at the...
A one of a kind North Pole experience that can only be accessed in Flagstaff
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl killed at elementary school in Tucson area
FILE - Bill Cosby reacts outside his home in Elkins Park, Pa., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after...
Accuser sues Bill Cosby for alleged abuse dating to 1980s under expiring New York survivors law
Campesinos Sin Fronteras has worked with the agriculture community in Yuma for over 20 years.
Nonprofit in Yuma County receives funding to address farmworker healthcare barriers