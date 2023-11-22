Your Life
What Arizona stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving?

AP FILE -- Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a...
AP FILE -- Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.(ALLISON DINNER | AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - - The holiday season is here, which means spending time with family on Thanksgiving and also, for millions of people, hunting for the best deals on Black Friday.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November each year, which takes place this week. A lot of national retailers are keeping the doors closed on Thursday to give employees time with families and to recharge for the holidays ahead. That includes some of the biggest chains like Walmart and Target, which plan to re-open stores on Friday.

Here’s a brief rundown of store hours and what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving:

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving?

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is CVS open on Thanksgiving?

CVS Pharmacy will be closing all non-24 hour locations early on Thanksgiving. You can call your local store or check store and pharmacy hours on the CVS Pharmacy website.

Is Walgreens open on Thanksgiving?

Most Walgreens locations will be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time. However, nearly all 700 Walgreens 24-hour locations will remain open.

Is Fry’s Food Stores open on Thanksgiving?

Most Fry’s stores will close in the early evening on Thanksgiving. You can check your local store’s hours here.

Is Sam’s Club open on Thanksgiving?

All Sam’s Clubs will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is AJ’s Fine Foods open on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving Day shopping hours are listed as 6am - 2 p.m. AJ’s will also close at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

Is Basha’s open on Thanksgiving?

All Basha’s store will open at their regular hour and will close at 3 p.m.

Is Whole Foods open on Thanksgiving?

Most Whole Foods stores will be open with adjusted hours.

Is Safeway open on Thanksgiving?

Most Safeway stores will be open with adjusted hours.

Is Sprouts open on Thanksgiving?

Sprouts Farmers Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving

  • Aldi: Closed
  • Trader Joe’s: Closed

