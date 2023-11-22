Warriors visit Phoenix amid Suns 4-game win streak

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A day after rolling past the Portland Trail Blazers in their third In-Season Tournament game, the Phoenix Suns are set to host the Golden State Warriors at the Footprint Center on Wednesday night. Catch the tipoff at 7 p.m. MST on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports. Tap/click here for all the details on how to watch.

The Suns opened the regular season against the Warriors with a 108-104 win in San Francisco. Fast forward nearly a month later, the 8-6 Suns are on a four-game win streak behind red-hot Kevin Durant. Meanwhile, Golden State snapped a six-game skid with a 121-116 win against the Houston Rockets on Monday. The 7-8 Warriors are currently in 10th place in the Western Conference, while Phoenix is in 7th place.

Durant played his 1,000th NBA game on Tuesday night as the Suns defeated the Blazers 120-107. It was also another record night for KD, as he passed Elvin Hayes for 11th place all-time in points. With his 31 points against the Blazers, he now has 27,330 in his career. The latest win comes two nights after Durant scored 39 points in 46 minutes in a thrilling double-overtime win at the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

With Tuesday’s win, where Devin Booker also scored 28 points, the Suns are now 2-1 in West Group A in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. Phoenix needed the win to stay alive in the tournament and is set to play its final game Friday in Memphis.

On Monday, Stephen Curry scored 32 points with five 3-pointers to extend his latest NBA record, and Klay Thompson broke out of his shooting slump with a season-high 20 points to snap the Warriors’ recent losing streak. Already the league’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers, Curry is the first player in league history to have four or more in each of his first 13 games to start a season.

Wednesday will mark the second night in a row the Suns will be hosting a former teammate. Deandre Ayton was booed heavily by the sellout crowd at the Footprint Center on Tuesday. He finished with 18 points and a team-high eight rebounds as the Blazers lost their eighth straight game.

Chris Paul, who played the previous three seasons in Phoenix, faces his former team on Wednesday. Paul was traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Bradley Beal in June, then traded again days later to Golden State.

Beal has only played in three games this season due to a lingering back injury. He’ll be out for at least two more weeks before he’s reevaluated.

